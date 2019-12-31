BRISTOL, Va. — Pam Davis-Vaught, an educator and nationally recognized advocate for improving childhood nutrition, is the inaugural recipient of the Bristolian of the Year award.
Davis-Vaught, 50, was selected by a panel of editors from the Bristol Herald Courier for her efforts to extinguish childhood hunger and becoming a nationally known voice for her holistic emphasis on education — meeting the physical and emotional needs of children — to better equip them to succeed academically.
The new award is given to an individual in the newspaper’s primary circulation area having the greatest impact on the largest number of people, according to Managing Editor Rob Walters. Through her efforts locally, Davis-Vaught has positively impacted hundreds of local children and families, and those efforts are now making ripples across the state and nation.
In October 2019, Davis-Vaught was named national Educator of the Year by Share Our Strength, a national anti-hunger nonprofit organization, for her efforts while serving as principal of Highland View Elementary. The award was presented by former Virginia first lady Dorothy McAuliffe during an event in Washington, D.C.
Davis-Vaught was recognized for helping form partnerships with local and state agencies to support childhood hunger programs at Highland View, according to a statement from Share Our Strength. Under her leadership, Highland View Elementary launched a Breakfast After the Bell program in 2014. The school was the first in the Bristol school division to offer an alternative breakfast model to students. Davis-Vaught also oversaw community partnerships at Highland View to provide holiday and weekend backpack programs to help meet the nutritional needs of students when school was not in session.
Davis-Vaught’s efforts helped enroll Highland View Elementary in the Virginia 365 project, a multiyear federal pilot to demonstrate the impact of ensuring students have access to three meals a day. Highland View continues to provide Breakfast After the Bell, afterschool meals and weekend backpacks today.
“Principal Pam Davis-Vaught is a true school meals champion,” said Claire Mansfield, No Kid Hungry Virginia state director, in a written statement. “She has worked tirelessly to create a strong and successful Breakfast After the Bell and afterschool programs that are making a big impact. Highland View Elementary’s approach to child nutrition has become [a] model that schools across the U.S. are looking to thanks to Principal Davis-Vaught’s leadership and vision.”
That recognition was further celebrated during a segment on NBC’s “Today” show on Dec. 2. The segment was filmed Nov. 22 and was part of the show’s coverage of Giving Tuesday — an annual day to encourage charitable giving at the beginning of the Christmas season.
“As you drive through the city of Bristol, downtown on State Street you see all of the beautiful architecture — what you don’t see is that families who work multiple jobs are raking and scraping to get by to feed their children,” Davis-Vaught said during the segment. “Childhood hunger is an epidemic; it’s a crisis.”
She said the meal programs coincide with marked improvements in the classroom and on standardized tests.
“A child cannot learn, cannot function when their belly is growling. We’re not just talking about missing a meal — it’s the kind of hunger that seeps into your pores,” Davis-Vaught said.
She said her hope is for her students to come to school each day excited to learn.
“I want them to defeat generational poverty. I want them to be the difference maker in other people’s lives,” she said. “These kids are champions.”
Davis-Vaught reiterated those themes in a Dec. 10 guest editorial published in this newspaper. In it, she detailed the innovative breakfast program that helped set the tone for a more successful school day.
“The culture at Highland View Elementary has changed drastically since incorporating Breakfast-to-Go,” Davis-Vaught wrote. “Serving breakfast in the classroom creates an inclusive environment and allows students to start the day feeling they are a part of the school family. Mornings are calm. Discipline referrals and fighting have gone down. Best of all, students are able to focus on their studies, not their hunger. Since starting the program, we have seen positive trends in reading, math and science data.”
In April 2019, Davis-Vaught was among nine local women honored by the YWCA Tribute to Women. In selecting her, the agency noted her role as a “national education leader” who stands out for her work with impoverished children.
In July 2019, Gov. Ralph Northam appointed Davis-Vaught to serve a four-year term on the Virginia Board of Education. She is one of nine members and the only member who lives in Southwest Virginia.
Her biography on the state board website notes her advocacy role.
“She has 27 years of experience as an educator in a variety of roles, serving rural and small schools in Southwest and Central Virginia. Ms. Davis-Vaught is an advocate for children and the particular needs of teachers in a challenged school environment,” according to the biography.
Retiring state Sen. Bill Carrico, R-Galax, praised Davis-Vaught during a November 2019 visit to Highland View.
“This lady has told an amazing story, and it has resonated with so many people in Richmond, that story of how this little school can make such an impact on so many people,” Carrico said. “She is amazing. She knows how to work with these kids and how to look at that score. That didn’t just resonate with me but with a whole Senate committee I was chairing at that time. Pam has told that story to so many people, and she’s had a platform because she has a heart to serve an area that was so devastated by the situations they had.”
