The East Hill Cemetery Ghost Walk returns later this month to offer guided tours of the historic cemetery off State Street in Bristol.

Tours are offered on Oct. 18 and 19 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. New tours start every 15 minutes and cost $5 per person.

Participants will be able to meet “Residents of Bristol” who call the cemetery home, according to a news release.

More information is available at 423-797-1820.

