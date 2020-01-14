Saltville Highway house fire, January 14, 2020

Crews responded to an early morning house fire near 3105 Saltville Highway. There were no reported injuries, but the residence was declared a total loss. 

 Saltville Rescue Squad / Kristy Moore

SALTVILLE, Va. — An early morning fire destroyed a home in Saltville on Tuesday.

Crews responded to a reported fire around 3:08 a.m. Tuesday near 3105 Saltville Highway, where they found a house engulfed in flames, according to Kristy Moore, a sergeant with the Saltville Rescue Squad.

The one person who lived at the residence was able to escape and he made it out safely, Moore said.

The home was declared a total loss and officials are still investigating the cause.

The scene was cleared by 7 a.m., according to a post on the rescue squad's Facebook page. 

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments