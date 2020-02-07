A dusting of snow is falling across the Tri-Cities this morning, although more mountainous areas in Southwest Virginia could see higher amounts of 1 to 3 inches, according to a National Weather Service meteorologist.
The NWS forecasts snow as likely before 1 p.m. today, with a chance of rain and snow between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and a chance of rain after 2 p.m. Cloudy conditions are expected today with a high near 37 degrees.
Thursday’s heavy rainfall across the region mostly tapered off overnight, said Derek Eisentrout, a meteorologist at the NWS office in Morristown, Tennessee.
The low amounts of snow are not expected to exacerbate the flooding conditions that affected large parts of the Mountain Empire on Thursday, he said.
Forecasts are predicting a fairly dry weekend, although another system of rain is expected to come to the area on Monday, Eisentrout said.
