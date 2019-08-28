Two women are facing drug-related charges in Sullivan County after authorities investigated alleged drug trafficking in Kingsport.
Brittany Thompson, 31, of Mount Carmel, and Sandra Vermillion, 45, of Church Hill, were arrested Monday after authorities searched a room at the Travel Inn on Lynn Garden Drive, according to a news release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement had received information about alleged drug trafficking and went to the hotel at 7 p.m. Monday, where they came into contact with Thompson and Vermillion. Detectives saw drug paraphernalia in plain view and obtained consent to search the room, the sheriff’s office said.
Officials then found a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, with one round in the chamber and a loaded magazine, about three ounces of methamphetamine, several syringes, multiple baggies, digital scales, rolling papers and a glass pipe, according to the release.
Police charged Thompson and Vermillion with manufacturing, delivering, selling or possessing methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
Both women are in custody at the Sullivan County Jail. Thompson’s bond was set at $10,000 and Vermillion’s bond at $7,500, the release stated.
The arrests were part of an ongoing methamphetamine investigation being conducted by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit.