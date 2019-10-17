Smyth County crash

The crash occurred at the intersection of White Top Road and Ramblewood Road just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Town of Chilhowie Fire & EMS Department.

A tractor-trailer truck driver died Wednesday after their vehicle ran off a road and overturned in Smyth County, according to the Virginia State Police.  

VSP is now investigating the crash.

First responders spent two hours extracting and air rescuing the driver from the crash, which occurred at the intersection of White Top Road and Ramblewood Road just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Town of Chilhowie Fire & EMS Department.

A State Police Med-Flight helicopter flew the driver to Bristol Regional Medical Center, who died later that evening.

It appears the truck overturned after its brakes failed and it ran over a guardrail into a culvert and then up an embankment, Chilhowie Fire & EMS Department wrote in its post. The vehicle was carrying a load of pumpkins. 

Photos on the department’s Facebook page showed the flipped truck with smashed pumpkins scattered throughout the scene.

Authorities have not released any other information about the driver.

