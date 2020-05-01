BRISTOL, Tenn. — Downtown Bristol showed some signs of life at noon Friday, but the number of available parking spaces and sparse number of shoppers revealed it has quite a way to go before it’s back to business as usual.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s plan to reopen the state economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic allowed restaurants to reopen at a limited capacity for seated dining Monday and retail establishments to reopen Wednesday.
While many businesses on the Tennessee side have the option to reopen, it’s a different story on the Virginia side of Bristol, where many businesses remain closed due to an order from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s that expires Friday, May 8.
On Friday, two business owners on the Tennessee side said they are cautiously optimistic that things will get better for the Twin City’s central business district. Wm. King Clothiers on State Street has remained open for limited hours throughout the pandemic, but owner William King said he had more business Friday morning than he had all of last week, though it wasn’t the normal pace.
“It makes work a lot more fun when you’re busy,” King said.
He added that he expects to start opening his store for normal business hours next week. To make customers feel safer, he plans to start scheduling private, one-on-one appointments.
“I have the feeling it is going to be a slow return to normal,” King said. “I just hope we can get back to normal.”
Trevor Leonard, owner of The Answer at the corner of Sixth and Shelby streets, reopened his store Wednesday with added health and safety precautions to encourage social distancing. He is allowing customers to handle their own transactions and bagging as well and frequently touched surfaces are being cleaned on a regular basis. Leonard said the business he’s seen so far makes him feel optimistic.
“I expected it to be slow, but it’s actually a little better than I feared it would be,” Leonard said.
But he also expressed frustration at the lack of clarity and consistency in the reopening guidelines for Sullivan County. Sullivan and five other counties that have their own health departments were allowed to issue their own reopening guidelines. However, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III, issued an opinion Monday that stated Gov. Lee’s guidelines superseded theirs, leading the Sullivan County Health Department to issue a new order Thursday stating that businesses should just follow Lee’s plan.
“The people in charge don’t seem to be on the same page, and for a lot of businesses it’s been extremely confusing,” Leonard said.
He added he is concerned that a possible rescheduling of the postponed NASCAR races at Bristol Motor Speedway will proceed without fans and that would negatively impact the local economy. He’s also worried that the popular Rhythm & Roots Reunion set for September might be canceled. Bristol is not out of the woods yet, he said.
A number of shops at The Pinnacle at Exit 57 in Bristol, Tennessee have reopened and Bass Pro Shops remained open throughout the pandemic. But few people patronized those businesses Friday morning.
One Bass Pro customer, Gary Roberts, of Mountain City, Tennessee, said he felt safe with Sullivan County and other areas of Northeast Tennessee reopening since this part of the state has seen fewer cases overall than many others and the area is mostly rural.
But Regina Dotson, of Washington County, Virginia, said she has mixed feelings about the reopenings. She wore a mask as she shopped Friday and said she didn’t like going out to shop for nonessential items, but she had to buy a life jacket.
Tammy Blevins, of Bristol, Virginia, also said she had mixed feelings about parts of the state reopening and she has mostly stayed at home.
“We should be OK if everyone uses caution and keeps 6 feet apart,” Blevins said.
Surf and Dirt at The Pinnacle reopened Wednesday and owner Kami Blaylock said she was worried before reopening that there would either be a rush of customers or too few customers, but business has been great so far.
Because her shop is one of the few locally owned establishments at The Pinnacle, she said she has been affected differently than bigger, corporate-owned stores that had more to fall back on. But when she reopened, Blaylock said she was able to bring all her employees back on a normal schedule, though with some changes; store hours have been shifted slightly to allow employees to thoroughly clean at night and store employees also wear masks and gloves as a precaution.
However, Blaylock said she’s afraid about what could happen if COVID-19 starts to spread again.
“I’m confident my staff will stay safe and stay healthy, my concern is having to shut down if cases rise again, that we’ll have to shut down and be back at square one,” she said.
