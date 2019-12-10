BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia City Council voted 3-2 at its Tuesday meeting to approve the city School Board’s plans to build a consolidated elementary school next to Van Pelt Elementary School.
The approval came after a heated discussion that lasted more than an hour and after a motion to let voters decide in a referendum failed to gain the super-majority vote needed.
The school, which has been discussed for years and was rejected in November 2018 in a 3-2 vote by City Council, is estimated to cost about $18.5 million, according to school Superintendent Keith Perrigan.
Tuesday’s vote will allow the School Board to enter into a comprehensive agreement to complete architectural plans and move into a construction phase, the superintendent said after Tuesday’s meeting.
The approval also allows the School Board to enter into a financing agreement that would approve a 30-year lease on the school property with annual payments due of $1.3 million or less, Perrigan said. The unique funding model is through the Virginia Public-Private Education Facilities and Infrastructure Act.
The financing, according to Perrigan, is set to incorporate a ground lease on the property “and lease the improvements back to us,” Perrigan said. “At the end of the lease, then those improvements become ours. We never lose possession of the ground.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, council members debated over whether the financially strapped city – which has more than $100 million in debt — could take on more.
The superintendent, however, calls it a 30-year lease.
“It is a 30-year commitment, but it is not considered debt because we never lose possession of the property,” he said.
Perrigan expects architectural drawings on the property to be completed in January.
And, he said, “If all follows the schedule, we could be breaking ground early spring.”
When opened, the city’s primary pupils, up to first grade, would attend the existing Van Pelt while elementary students, second to fifth grades, would attend the new school.
“There will be two separate principals,” the superintendent said. “The two buildings will not be joined.”
Once the new school is open, the existing elementary schools, in turn, will be returned to the property of the city, Perrigan said.
Several speakers voiced opinions on the new school at Tuesday’s meeting.
“We just simply cannot afford a new school right now,” said city resident Nancy Marney. “We’re in no position to take on any more debt. None.”
Ginger Fleenor, another resident, spoke against school consolidation, saying it’s not in the best interest of students, including her children.
“And since this has started, the community has been shouting loudly, ‘This is not a good idea,’” Fleenor said.
City Council members debated on what to do with the city’s aging school buildings, which do not meet requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Ultimately, Vice Mayor Bill Hartley argued that the time is right to move forward on the new school property - a view shared by Mayor Neal Osborne and Councilman Anthony Farnum.
Councilmen Kevin Wingard and Kevin Mumpower voted against the plan.
