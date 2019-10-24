ABINGDON, Va. — Richard Rose and the Barter Theatre crew unveiled a season of shows for 2020 on Thursday with “The Wizard of Oz,” “Driving Miss Daisy,” “Frankenstein” and “A Christmas Carol.”
But the biggest news at Thursday’s season preview had nothing to do with any play slated for the marquee next year.
That biggest news came when Rose, who’s in his 60s, officially announced his retirement — little more than a year after hinting that he would one day give up the reins of the Barter Theatre to a younger director.
On board at the Barter since 1998, Katy Brown is now stepping into the role of producing artistic director and becoming the first female lead for the State Theatre of Virginia.
This makes Brown, 43, the fourth director of the Barter Theatre, which was founded in 1933. Previously, she served as associate artistic director. Brown has also directed over 100 professional productions at Barter.
“I am so grateful to have had the chance to learn and grow here at Barter, and I am especially grateful to Rick Rose for all the opportunities he has given me and this company over the years,” Brown said. “Barter is made up of an amazing group of artists and dedicated professionals, and I could not be more excited to collaborate with them and the people of this region in building a strong and sustainable future.”
Rose cited his health and “stress” as reasons for retirement.
Now, he says, he wants to spend more time traveling with his wife, Amanda Aldridge, who has been a guiding force in the theater’s costume shop for more than 25 years.
As for Brown, she says the next season is slated to start later than usual — in late March — because the theater had been typically losing money during its early production season. Given recent financial troubles — Barter announced earlier this year that it had lost $500,000 — the Barter simply cannot afford to lose more, Brown said.
“We need to slim our season down but still bring our same great quality to the stage,” Brown said.
In his 27 years, Rose directed about 150 shows at Barter Theatre.
In retirement, he says he’s not leaving Abingdon and would welcome the opportunity to direct any shows Brown may select.
Even so, he said, “It’s her theater now.”
In a statement, Kyle Macione, the president of Barter’s Board of Trustees, said Rose had a great impact “on the arts in our region.”
Going forward, Rose will serve as producing artistic adviser throughout the remainder of the year.
“We have been planning a leadership transition for Barter Theatre over the past several years,” Rose said, “and now is the time for this transition to occur.”
Rose called Brown “a spectacularly capable professional who, after many years here herself, shares a deep passion for Barter, its mission and the people we serve. I have no doubt Katy will lead Barter with distinction and grace into a bright and incredible future.”
