BRISTOL, Tenn. — There was a great deal of rumbling, bellowing and gnashing of finger-long teeth at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday afternoon, thanks to the crowd of life-size dinosaur replicas at this weekend’s Jurassic Quest show.
The lifelike figures of Cretaceous-, Jurassic- and Triassic-era creatures loomed over visitors in the speedway’s South Building, flanked by imitation plants and dramatically lit from beneath.
Many were animatronic. A Tyrannosaurus rex wagged the great boulder of its head and wiggled its claws. A Stegosaurus lowered its snout toward a wide-eyed little girl.
“He wants to eat us,” one small boy murmured to another as they watched a Dilophosaurus gape and growl, red tongue twitching behind its fearsome teeth.
“Don’t get me!” an even smaller boy said, smiling and burying his face in his mother’s neck when they approached that particular beast.
Jurassic Quest is — forgive the metaphor — a T. rex of a traveling show. Employees began unpacking 17 trucks’ worth of equipment at the speedway Thursday morning. By 2 p.m. Friday, they’d erected an entire village of prehistoric entertainment that included more than 100 replicas of dinosaurs and ancient marine creatures, a stable of stationary dinosaurs available for “rides” and animatronic baby dinosaurs that visitors could pet.
“We’re already expecting 12,000 people this weekend,” said Chandler Woerndell, the show’s chipper manager. “We had 15,000 at our last show.”
Woerndell explained that staff members cap the number of visitors each day and work to make sure there isn’t overcrowding.
In the “Ancient Oceans” exhibit, blue and green lights washed over bizarre-looking creatures from a wide range of geologic eras. Highlights included a massive, animatronic ammonite replica, a type of extinct mollusk, with twitching tentacles and a shell bigger than a kitchen table, and the figure of a 50-foot-long megalodon, an ancient shark, that was longer than a school bus.
The show’s additional attractions included a fossil dig station and table crowded with fossils — some real, some replicas. For anyone feeling creative, there were dinosaur-themed arts and crafts activities. For the kids in particular, there was a “walking dinosaur,” a human-size puppet that pranced around to pop music.
And for the hungry and tired, there were plenty of benches, food vendors and a gift shop.
Jurassic Quest is based out of Conroe, Texas, but Woerndell said he and his staff are on the road 47 weeks of the year.
“Every Monday, we’re in a different city,” he said.
Tickets for the Bristol shows today and Sunday sold out, and walk-in tickets for late afternoon and early evening could go fast.
