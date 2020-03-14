Developers discuss plans for development in downtown Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The rubble of two Shelby Street industrial buildings in downtown Bristol will soon be replaced by construction of a building that will span nearly a block, almost double the number of apartments downtown and add hundreds of thousands of dollars in new revenue to city and Sullivan County coffers.
The city of Bristol, Tennessee is set to finish clearing the demolition site of the Coyne Textile and Bristol Products buildings and leave a buildable plot for the residential and commercial development by the end of March. Once that’s done, the city will turn the property over to Bristol-based developer A.G. Commercial so construction can begin on The Seven14. The 60,000-square-foot, three-floor mixed-use building will house a grocery store, restaurants, offices, loft apartments, a public courtyard and a new parking lot with public and private spaces.
J.J. Gillenwater, a partner at A.G. Commercial, said he and his partners plan to have the building ready for tenants to move in by spring or summer 2021.
The project, a true public-private partnership between the city and A.G. Commercial, is the first major new construction along Shelby Street since the U.S. Post Office and the first development of an entire downtown block in nearly a century.
“I would venture to say this is a very unique opportunity, to develop an entire block from scratch, you know it hasn’t happened since the 1800 or 1900s out here,” Gillenwater said.
What will be inside?
The first floor of the building will be split, with one half a convenience grocery store and two restaurants, and office space on the other side.
Blair Jones, another partner at A.G. Commercial, said an upscale national franchise grocery store has committed to be a tenant. Though he would not name the franchise, he said it will sell normal convenience store items like toiletries, cigarettes and gum, but there will also be a coffee bar, deli and place to pick up prepared food.
Jones said they have not nailed down the two restaurants yet, but they have spoken to a number of potential tenants at the local and national level and are focused on finding the ones that will be the best fit.
“We really only have two dedicated spaces for restaurants, so we want to make sure that we choose wisely,” he said.
The second and third floors will contain 56 loft apartments, which will nearly double the number available downtown, where the current number is roughly 60. Currently, the developers plan for 44 one-bedroom apartments, eight two-bedroom apartments and four studio apartments. All will be pet-friendly, and there will be no size limits for dogs, Gillenwater said.
Buildings with shops or restaurants on the bottom floor and loft apartments above them are nothing new to downtown Bristol, but Tom Anderson, the city’s director of economic development, said The Seven14 will change the physical landscape and help transfer energy on State Street to other parts of downtown. He added that the sheer number of new lofts versus the majority of existing retrofitted or refurbished lofts, is a game-changer.
Four apartments will be completely accessible to people with disabilities with grab bars, accessible sinks and other fixtures and appliances that meet Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines. Additionally, every apartment will have its own private balcony, in-unit washer and dryer, mailboxes and one parking space is guaranteed per bedroom. All tenants will also have access to a private fitness center, a community outdoor patio with kitchen and full-service elevators.
Gillenwater and Jones said they plan to set rent at a monthly rate of $1.50 per square foot, which falls in the normal rent range for lofts downtown. Water, sewer and trash will be included in amenities.
The types of people who live or want to live downtown are diverse, Gillenwater said, though he expects a large demand from young professionals, millennials and baby boomers who are no longer interested in homeownership.
Because of how downtown Bristol has grown, Anderson said there’s a lot of appeal to live there, enough so that there is usually a waiting list for the existing lofts. Both Jones and Gillenwater said they are already getting calls from potential apartment tenants on a nearly daily basis, although there is no website or social media accounts for The Seven14 yet. In case there are vacancies though, A.G. Commercial plans to fill them by renting apartments through Airbnb.
Once complete, the project will also have plenty to offer to existing residents downtown and across the city, as well as visitors. Though A.G. Commercial will retain ownership of the 30,000-square-foot, dog-friendly courtyard, it will be open for anyone to enjoy.
Additionally, part of the project involves the city building a 170-space parking lot. The city will own the lot and retain 85 spaces as public parking with a two-hour time limit from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The other 85 spaces will be leased to the developer for tenant use at a rate of $16,008 per year for 10 years, at which point the lease will be renewed.
Project history
Anderson said city officials have talked about redeveloping the block for more than a decade, and when he first started working for the city in May 2015, there was an idea floating around to turn it into a parking lot. But the project didn’t start coming together until the city bought the Coyne building in 2017 for $9,999, and the Bristol Products building in 2018 for $450,000. After both were acquired, requests for redevelopment proposals were sent out, and there were pitches from several local developers. Ultimately, A.G. Commercial was chosen.
“This was a project that rang the most bells and hit the most marks, and we saw that as something that was going to literally change the face of Bristol forever,” Anderson said.
He added that there are no projections yet on how much money will be generated by the development, but property taxes alone would net the city and the county hundreds of thousands of dollars. Combined with local option sales tax, state sales tax, liquor-by-the-drink taxes and other applicable taxes, city revenues would be bolstered significantly, Anderson said, especially since the developers sought no tax incentives from the city.
The redevelopment plan for the project was approved by Bristol Tennessee City Council in October and requires the city to demolish the block and build a 170-space parking lot, while A.G. Commercial will handle construction of the building as well as fill it with tenants.
In November, the city hired Taff & Frye Co. of Blountville at a cost of $499,000 to demolish the buildings and leave a buildable lot by the end of March.
Once demolition is complete, the city Industrial Development Board is set to turn over part of the cleared land to A.G. Commercial. By accepting the land, the developers will become indebted $225,000 to the city, but under the redevelopment agreement, if specific deadlines for construction and tenant occupancy are met, the debt will be expunged over five years.
Gillenwater said once the land is theirs, they will likely start construction in April. Although he and Jones said they weren’t ready to disclose estimated construction costs for the building yet, Anderson said construction costs will likely be $12.5 million to $15 million.
Tim Beavers, director of developmental services for the city, said construction of the parking lot will be contracted out and the rough pre-bid estimate is $650,000. He said bidding is scheduled to begin later this year.
The property acquisition, demolition and parking lot construction combined are expected to cost the city a total of about $1.6 million, Beavers said.
