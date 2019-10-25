BRISTOL, Tenn. — Commercial developer Steve Johnson said he scratched plans to redevelop the former Kmart property because the city of Bristol, Tennessee wasted his time with a study to determine whether tax incentives were needed.
Despite originally pitching a plan to redevelop the property — which has been empty for three years — to house multiple new retail establishments, Johnson confirmed this week he now has U-Haul under contract for the sale of the property, which is expected to close in early 2020.
In May, Johnson and his company Johnson Commercial Development applied for a $1.7 million tax increment financing incentive from the city to help finance the $9 million project. Brad Adams, vice president of Johnson Commercial Development, previously said because the property was dilapidated and damaged, a TIF was the only way to make the project financially feasible.
In July, the city retained MuniCap, a Maryland-based financial consulting firm, to perform a study to determine whether the project could be completed without the aid of a TIF. Tom Anderson, the city director of economic development said he anticipated the study would take one to two months to complete, but it has been more than 3 1/2 months since the contract was signed.
“It’s in a redevelopment district, it’s vacant, blighted, condemned, and they need a study?” Johnson said. “That’s laughable to me; I don’t have time for that.”
Attempts to speak with City Manager Bill Sorah were unsuccessful.
Johnson said he wasn’t sure what other information the city needed and was at a loss to why the city decided to do a study before granting the TIF for a property he said was a poster child for TIF redevelopment.
Johnson’s TIF application shows he anticipated preparations for plans and specifications to be complete by October and bidding to begin in November.
Johnson, developer of The Pinnacle, previously received TIF funding to develop a Lowe’s store and Food City shopping center in once-blighted property along Volunteer Parkway.
Johnson bought the Kmart property for $2.5 million, but U-Haul approached him with an offer to purchase the property and redevelop it for a new storage center.
On Oct. 1, Johnson’s company applied for a special use permit on behalf of U-Haul to allow indoor and outdoor self-storage, as well as truck rentals, which the city Planning Commission approved at its Oct. 21 meeting.
At the meeting, Clay McQuade of U-Haul said they expect to provide about 65,000 square feet of indoor storage with roughly 750 to 800 climate-controlled storage rooms.
McQuade said once the sale closes, they hope they’ll be able to begin construction by April 2020.
