BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — There were no lines of passengers snaking up to the flight check-in counters or the TSA checkpoint at the Tri-Cities Airport on Friday. A handful of flight check-in and TSA staff leaned against their various counters, mostly waiting out the day between serving the few passengers who did come through. The lights were off in the shuttered Tailwind Bar & Grill. And there was no competition for parking spaces outside.
But the Tri-Cities Airport is very much still up and running. As the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to spread throughout the U.S., the country’s airports have seen drastic drops in traffic and revenue — but they’re still obligated to stay open, said Gene Cossey, the Tri-Cities Airport’s director.
“We have the same federal obligations as the Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration,” said Cossey outside his office at the airport. “So we have to keep the airport running whether we have one flight landing a day or 100 flights landing a day.”
Cossey that the Tri-Cities Airport began to feel the impacts of the pandemic earlier than much of the Tri-Cities region, when businesses all over the U.S. began restricting travel and canceling events. But he said the number of passengers at the airport took a much more dramatic plunge about two weeks ago.
The airport usually sees about 12 commercial flights a day, along with the private and chartered planes that also use it. But right now, according to Kristi Haulsee, who directs marketing and air service development for the Tri-Cities Airport Authority, the airport is only averaging about half that number. Cossey said he wouldn’t be surprised if the number of flights fell to two or three per day in April, “if we even continue to see that,” he said.
“It’s really challenging for everyone,” Cossey said. “But what we’re focused on is making sure we’re continuing to operate under our federal obligations. If medical people need to come and go, if cargo needs to be brought in and out, this airport needs to be operational.”
That’s no small feat for an airport that’s lost 85 to 95 percent of its passengers and essentially seen its revenue stream disappear, Cossey added. But he said that thanks to good planning by the airport’s board, the Tri-Cities Airport has about four months’ worth of operating costs saved up that it can pull from. And its roughly 45 full-time employees and 20 part-time employees have been able to keep their jobs so far.
Cossey hopes that those reserve funds, combined with the relief funds he expects the airport to get from the federal government, will carry the Tri-Cities Airport through the end of the pandemic.
“But if this goes into six or seven months,” Cossey said, “we’ll be facing a lot of hard decisions.”
In the meantime, Cossey said his staff are continuing to show up for work at the airport, where they’re working to stay physically distant from each other and keep every possible surface clean.
“It’s troublesome,” the director said. “I get concerned about all my own staff and all the airline employees. I’m far less worried about myself getting sick than about taking care of everyone who works here.”
Trisha Jackson is one such employee. Normally, from behind her Customer Service desk in the airport lobby, Jackson sees a steady stream of passengers coming through each day, along with her friends at the airport restaurants and car rental services.
Now, the lobby is mostly empty and those friends have been laid off or furloughed, the 46-year-old said. The majority of the questions she gets are over the phone.
“Last week the phone went crazy [with] people needing to change or cancel flights,” Jackson said.
Jackson said that the call volume has dropped now that very few people are flying. But people are still calling to ask whether the airport screens people for COVID-19 symptoms (she said it doesn’t) and whether they need to wear masks and gloves (she said it isn’t required).
“It’s surreal,” she said. “It’s blowing my mind. It’s extremely sad.”
Not having many passengers to serve affects airlines and airports “tremendously,” Jackson added. “But it affects so many other people. It trickles down to so many other sectors.”
The few people the Tri-Cities Airport did serve on Friday were in a variety of moods.
“I’m pretty relaxed,” said 27-year-old Clint Monroe, a Kingsport resident who was about to fly to Philadelphia. He’d brought a cloth mask and hand sanitizer to use during the trip.
Monroe is a native New Zealander who moved to Kingsport with his wife, who is from this area. He was headed to Philadelphia to stay with a cousin for a while. How long, he couldn’t say.
“I think I’m just going to wait out the lockdown,” he said, referring to the countrywide lockdown currently in place in New Zealand. “It’s a level 4 right now. Nobody can go anywhere. And my parents are older, so I can’t go see them.”
On the other side of the lobby, 16-year-old Bea García sat curled in one of the waiting area chairs, surrounded by members of her host family and a handful of her high school girlfriends. Her eyes were red from crying.
García is from Madrid. Last August, through a foreign exchange program, the Spanish teenager had come to Southwest Virginia to spend the school year living with Weber City resident Katy Taylor and Taylor’s family while attending Gate City High School as a junior.
García said she’d been in the middle of a wonderful study abroad experience when the coronavirus pandemic upended it all. Gate City High School, along with schools throughout Virginia, has been shut down through the end of the academic year due to the pandemic, and García said her foreign exchange program was requiring her to return home.
She said she was struggling to process the fact that she was leaving early — and heading from one virus-wracked country to another.
“It’s awful,” García said quietly. “They are sending us home when it’s worse there.”
Her family was safe in Madrid, she said, but they were on lockdown and couldn’t leave their house.
“She was supposed to fly out tomorrow, but they canceled all the flights tomorrow and moved it to today,” said Katy Taylor, García’s 25-year-old host mom. “I’m heartbroken. She’s been pretty much like one of ours. We’ve enjoyed having her.”
García, sporting braided pigtails and a navy Gate City sweatshirt, wiped her eyes and said she would keep in touch “with everybody.” Eventually, the group migrated to the TSA checkpoint entrance. There was more weeping (and a few risky hugs) before García turned and wheeled her pink suitcase toward the waiting TSA agent.
Nearby, 36-year-old Chelsea Mathes was teary for a different reason: Her fiance, Donald, was about to arrive from Colorado, where he spent most of each month working. The state’s governor, Jarid Polis, had just issued a statewide “shelter-in-place” order, so Donald was hurrying back to Tennessee.
“He’s gone 20 days of the month and home 10,” Mathes said. “I suspect he’ll be home longer now.”
Mathes didn’t like the fact that her fiance was traveling amid a pandemic. She said she had rubber gloves for both of them in the car and had even brought toilet paper for Donald to use when he touched the handles before he got in.
“It scares me to death,” she said. “I’ve never known of anything like this.”
On the other hand, she was thrilled at the prospect of getting more time with him.
“I miss him so much,” she said, choking up a little. “He’s scheduled to arrive any minute. It says he’ll get here at 12:50. It’s 12:47.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.