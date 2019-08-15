ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. —Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family are lucky to be alive after the jet they were on ran off a runway, crashed and burst into flames Thursday afternoon, officials said.

“Looking at it right now, I don’t see how anybody got out of it alive,” said Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett. “But we had five people in there, and they’re all out safe.”

County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford agreed, saying the crash could have been “a whole lot worse.”

Lunceford, Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier and Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw spoke to the media at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport, where Earnhardt’s jet crashed at 3:38 p.m.

“Under the circumstances, we are extremely blessed and fortunate,” Lunceford said.

The sheriff said he suspects something mechanical may have caused the crash.

“He ran off the end of the runway, through a fence and onto Highway 91,” Lunceford said.

The Federal Aviation Administration later said the Cessna Citation rolled off the end of Runway 24 and caught fire after landing at the airport.

“The plane burst into flames and it was burning when we arrived,” Lunceford said.

The sheriff said five occupants, including Earnhardt Jr., 44, his wife, Amy, 37, and 1-year-old daughter, Isla, as well as two pilots, managed to escape from the burning plane. The family’s dog, Gus, also survived.

Firefighters, law enforcement officers and paramedics arrived within two to three minutes, according to Carrier.

“We saw heavy fire coming from the fuselage of the airplane with some of the passengers already outside,” he said.