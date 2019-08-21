Atmos Energy is working to repair a gas leak off King College Road early Wednesday afternoon.
King College Road is currently closed between East State Street and East Cedar Street.
A contractor doing work near King College Road and Sequoia Lane damaged the gas line, according to Atmos Energy Spokeswoman Kay Coomes.
Atmos is turning the gas off and will be working to make repairs Wednesday afternoon, Coomes said.
She said there were no reported injuries from the leak and that no outages are expected. Coomes did not have information immediately available about when the damage was first reported.
The gas line is in the area of King College Road and Booher Road, the City of Bristol, Tennessee said in a Facebook post.
A city crew was seen placing “Road Closed” signs on King College Road just before 1pm Wednesday.
Officials near the scene said they had no additional information.
This is a developing story.