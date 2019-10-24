BRISTOL, Va. — Emergency crews responded to a house fire on Vermont Avenue on Thursday morning, although both of the home’s occupants escaped unharmed.
The fire was first reported around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong. He said crews discovered a fire in a front room of the house that then spread through the ceiling and to the attic.
The fire has since been contained, but firefighters were still on the scene around 9 a.m. Thursday.
Armstrong said one of the firefighters was injured in responding to the blaze, but he said he thinks it was a minor injury and was still awaiting a status report.
A man and woman escaped from the fire, but there may some missing pets, Armstrong said.
The fire chief said it was too early to tell whether the home will be occupiable.
The Red Cross is assisting the home’s occupants.
