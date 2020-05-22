Frequently Asked Questions

Reopening The Virginia Creeper Trail

1. Who made the decision to reopen the trail?

The decision to reopen the trail was made jointly between the trail owners/managers — the US Forest Service and the towns of Abingdon and Damascus in consultation with the Mount Rogers Health District.

2. What facilities/services along the trail are closed at this time?

For the protection of trail users and employees with limited personal protection equipment (PPE), all restroom facilities, visitor and welcome centers and picnic shelters are closed.

3. As a trail user, what are my responsibilities to myself and others?

If you have been exposed to COVID-19 in the past 14 days or if you have a fever or other coronavirus symptoms or an underlying health condition, you should NOT be on the trail.

Please follow the current Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines:

» Maintain at least six feet distance between yourself and others who are not in your same party.

» No groups of 10 or more should travel or congregate on the trail, at access points, or in the parking areas.

» Please consider other trail users — especially those behind you — and cough or sneeze into a tissue or your elbow.

4. While on the trail, what are some important points to remember?

» ALWAYS call out when passing on the left whether biking, running, or walking, and allow extra time to do so.

» Please allow others to pass through any narrow trail sections FIRST to provide for 6’ distancing.

» Avoid touching smooth surfaces such as interpretive signs, kiosks, trashcan handles, and trestle & mile markers.

5. What about trail maintenance and bike patrols?

» Trail maintenance will be limited.

» Bike patrols will return to the trail when it is safe to do so.

6. Where should I park?

» Please park in designated areas only. If the trail head or other access points are busy, please consider returning at another time or finding another location to enter/exit the trail.

7. Is the trail open normal hours?

» Yes, the trail is open as normal — dawn to dusk.

8. Can I bring my dog?

» Of course! But they must remain on a 6’ or shorter leash at all times. We require all owners to clean up after their dogs.

9. Is there cell service along the trail?

» Cell service is very limited and can be considered “spotty at best”. There is service in Damascus and Abingdon, however, there is no service from Whitetop to Damascus (nor will there be bike patrols. In the event of an emergency, you will have to rely on someone in your party or passers-bys to summon help.)

10. What if I have additional questions?

» Visit https://vacreepertrail.org/ for more information about the trail and the Centers for Disease Control for additional details on the coronavirus at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

SOURCE: TOWN OF ABINGDON, VIRGINIA