BRISTOL, Tenn. - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 11W near Bristol.
The crash, involving a car and a truck with trailer, occurred after 3 p.m. Thursday near Deck Valley Road. Eastbound traffic was being diverted onto Deck Valley Road. Westbound traffic was down to one lane.
At least one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
