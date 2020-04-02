BRISTOL, Tenn. - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 11W near Bristol.

The crash, involving a car and a truck with trailer, occurred after 3 p.m. Thursday near Deck Valley Road. Eastbound traffic was being diverted onto Deck Valley Road. Westbound traffic was down to one lane.

At least one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments