A confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported at the Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Healthcare System in Johnson City, according to figures released by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
The individual is under home quarantine, but no other details were available on the department’s website.
Mountain Home’s public affairs office did not immediately return a call seeking more information.
The case is one of 204 positive veteran cases that have been confirmed across the U.S.
Across Tennessee, 505 positive cases have been documented so far, according to the state’s Department of Health. This figure includes a handful of cases in Northeast Tennessee, including two in Greene County, one in Sullivan and two in Washington.
However, some local cases have been documented and announced before state health department figures have been released online. For example, on Sunday, Ballad Health announced a new case out of Sullivan County, but that particular case does not yet appear to be reflected in published state figures.
In Virginia, 254 positive cases have been announced by state health officials. In far Southwest Virginia, just two cases have been recorded in Lee County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.