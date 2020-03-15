BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Birthplace of Country Music Museum announced Sunday that it will temporarily close in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also on Sunday, a Bristol Motor Speedway official announced that the venue’s April races are still scheduled to happen but that could change as the pandemic evolves.
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum will temporarily close to visitors from Monday, March 16, through Monday, March 30, as a safety measure amid the spread of the coronavirus.
“The Birthplace of Country Music organization ... considers the health, welfare, and safety of our visitors, staff, and community to be our top priority,” the Museum said in a Sunday email announcement.
The organization said it will follow the recommendations of public health officials, including those at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, on how to proceed with further decisions. The statement also said the museum will reach out to anyone who had booked tours during the closure period to help them reschedule or get a refund.
“We look forward to reopening the museum,” the statement said. “In the meantime, we will be providing status updates on our website (www.birthplaceofcountrymusic.org), through social media, and on Radio Bristol.”
Meanwhile, Jerry Caldwell, Bristol Motor Speedway’s executive vice president and general manager, announced Sunday that the Speedway still plans to hold its April races but could quickly change those plans as the pandemic evolves.
The races in April include the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cheddar’s 300 race on Saturday, April 4, and the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 on Sunday, April 5.
“As these uncertain times unfold, we remain in constant contact with health officials, NASCAR and key stakeholders to continue to monitor this pandemic closely,” Caldwell wrote in an email announcement on Sunday.
Caldwell added that the Speedway would keep its “guests, fans, community and ... valued employees” up to date on any changes to its April schedule.
“We must move forward preparing for our events, even if there’s a chance it might not happen, but know that we’re doing our part to enhance our cleaning efforts, locating additional handwashing for our fan zone areas and providing hand sanitizer around the property,” Caldwell wrote.
“We thank you for your patience…. Please understand, we do not take these decisions lightly.”
