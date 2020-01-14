The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has approved a major flood control project in Southwest Virginia valued at nearly $300 million.
Last summer, President Donald Trump signed the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019. The act provided $3.258 billion in five Corps appropriations accounts, including construction and investigations. Of that amount, $740 million was provided to construct flood and storm damage reduction projects.
On Tuesday, the Corps announced that it had set aside $286.9 million to complete measures to reduce flood risks in the Tug and Levisa forks and Upper Cumberland River basins in Buchanan and Dickenson counties in Virginia.
The projects are part of the Section 202 program and were established in 1981 following years of devastating flooding in the region.
Brandon Moore, the Section 202 program manager for the Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington District, spoke to the Bristol Herald Courier about the new funding.
Dickenson County is slated to receive $51.3 million in funding. Moore said the funds will be used to relocate the Haysi Municipal Building and implement voluntary floodproofing and acquisition actions for up to 218 residential and commercial structures in the county.
Buchanan County is slated to receive $235.6 million in supplemental funding.
Moore said the funds in Buchanan County will be used to execute the Hurley High School Floodproofing Agreement, as well as the Buchanan County Career and Technical Center Relocation Agreement. Hurley High School and the Technology and Career Center were flooded in 1977.
Funds will also be used to implement voluntary floodproofing and acquisition actions for up to 730 residential and commercial structures in Buchanan County, Moore said.
“The allocation of funding in the investigations account and additional construction projects announced today helps enable these communities to prepare for and reduce the risk of flood damages caused by potential weather events in the future,” said R.D. James, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, whose district contains Buchanan and Dickenson counties, said, “This announcement of funding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will lead to the completion of long-term floodproofing projects in Buchanan and Dickenson counties. With their completion, communities in these jurisdictions will be better protected from the ravages of extreme weather.”
U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, Virginia Democrats, also commented on the project.
“We’re pleased to announce these federal funds to support the completion of critical flooding mitigation projects in Dickenson and Buchanan counties,” the senators said in a joint statement. “Once completed, these projects will better protect schools, local businesses and homes from potential flood damage.”
Warner and Kaine noted that the 1977 flood caused roughly $257 million in damages. Tuesday’s announcement will help the counties fully fund their long-awaited projects, the senators added.
