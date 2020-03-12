Planning to see a show this weekend? Local entertainment venues that draw crowds are taking preventive measures as a result of growing concerns about the COVID-19 virus.
On Thursday, venues began issuing statements regarding hygiene, training and cancellations as the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 begins to spread in the U.S., one day after the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic. One local case in Sullivan County, Tennessee, was confirmed earlier this week.
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum in downtown Bristol, which has several events on its calendar through the end of March, said it is taking the safety of visitors, volunteers and staff very seriously and is closely monitoring the situation.
“We are in regular communication with local health officials, as well as colleagues from the Smithsonian and other cultural organizations, Virginia Tourism Corporation, and Tennessee Department of Tourist Development to receive real-time information on this rapidly evolving situation,” the BCM said in a statement.
The museum has added extra hand sanitizing opportunities throughout the museum, as well as air purifying Lysol sprays.
The staff at the museum increased the number of times each day that touchscreens, banisters, elevators, interactive exhibits and highly trafficked areas are wiped down and cleaned. The BCM is also monitoring the number of events and large groups visiting the museum.
“At this time, BCM is not planning to close the museum or cancel any events; however, we will stay in close contact with our local and state health officials to determine if any additional actions need to be taken,” the BCM said.
The Paramount Center for the Arts said it is mindful of the need to limit risks for everyone. The theater, also in downtown Bristol, has implemented enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices and is encouraging all full- and part-time staff to engage in preventive self-care. Theater officials said they are guided by local public health and government authorities for future recommendations and direction for future events.
A number of shows are on the Paramount’s event calendar.
“Over the next few weeks, artists might decide to cancel or postpone their shows,” the Paramount said. “We will handle this on a case-by-case basis and will inform ticket-buyers through email, social media and our website.”
The Theatre Bristol and River’s Way “Real Heroes” performances for this weekend are all postponed “as we fight the baddies,” the organizations said on Facebook.
At least one show has been canceled at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion, which said it is closely monitoring COVID-19.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are taking the necessary steps to avoid further spread of the virus,” the Lincoln Theatre posted on Facebook.
This Saturday’s performance of Carson Peters and Iron Mountain is canceled at the historic venue. A rescheduled date will be announced soon.
Movie theaters across the country, including those in Bristol, are stepping up measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Variety magazine reports that movie theaters are proceeding with caution, but insist that they are not making plans to turn out the marquee lights. Chains like Cinemark, which has a Bristol location on Linden Drive, are disinfecting theaters once an hour around peak times, and cleaning door handles, cabinets at registers and counters.
A local Cinemark spokesperson referred the Bristol Herald Courier to corporate, which did not respond to questions.
Another theater, AMC, which has a Johnson City location, is also disinfecting theaters and reminding staff to be meticulous about washing their hands, Variety reported.
NCG, which has a theater in Kingsport, said it conducts regular hourly and thorough cleaning of all concession equipment, major touchpoints, counter surfaces, dispensers, all areas of the auditoriums, restrooms and floors using products for use against the virus, according to a letter to customers. In addition, NCG regularly completes overnight deep cleaning of the entire facility.
NCG said it is closely monitoring the coronavirus and will follow instructions and recommendations issued by public health authorities or government agencies.
Release dates for a few movies, including the latest installments of “A Quiet Place” and “Fast & Furious,” have been postponed as a result of the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.