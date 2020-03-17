Several controlled burns will take place in Scott and Wise counties between this week and mid-May, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.
The burns are intended to restore open woodlands and grasslands to forest landscapes and improve wildlife habitat, the release states.
A burn is scheduled for a 5,033-acre area north of North Fork of Pound Lake, near Virginia’s border with Kentucky.
Also in Wise County, a 312-acre area at Flatwoods - located about three miles south of Coeburn - is also slated for a controlled burn.
A 1,603-acre area at Pound Gap at the Wise and Scott county lines – about two miles north of Dungannon – will also have controlled burns.
Nearby communities may see and smell smoke during the burns, according to the Forest Service.
The agency said experienced fire managers will monitor weather conditions as they set burn schedules. Firebreaks are also constructed for these burns, the release states.
