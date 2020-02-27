A 10-member Virginia General Assembly conference committee, that includes one Southwest Virginia lawmaker, is expected to begin work soon to resolve differences in two casino bills.
Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, is the region’s only lawmaker named Wednesday to a conference committee for House Bill 4 and Senate Bill 36. Both reenact legislation approved last year and would permit one casino to operate in each of five cities — Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond — if approved by voters in each city. It would also empower the Virginia Lottery Board to oversee casino gaming.
With the exception of the city of Richmond, the bill would direct that each referendum be held during the November 2020 general election.
Pillion is one of five Senate conferees and a co-patron of Senate Bill 36. Other Senate conferees include chief bill patron Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth; Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City; Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Dale City; and Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Petersburg.
House conferees include chief patron Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach; Del. Barry Austin, R-Buchanan; Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond; Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk and Del. Paul Krizen, D-Fairfax.
Danville is the only city eligible for a casino not represented on the committee.
The primary differences between the bills include the proposed tax rates on casino gaming revenue and the cost of a casino license.
Senate Bill 36 originally matched the House version but, late in the approval process, it was amended to propose taxing casinos at rates of 27% on the first $150 million in net revenues, 31% on the second $150 million and 40% on revenues above $300 million.
House Bill 4 proposes tax rates of 15%, 20% and 28%, with a two-tiered system based on investments in those casinos.
The Senate bill would impose a $15 million fee for a casino license while the House proposes a $5 million fee.
Late Tuesday, the Senate voted 40-0 to reject a substitute House bill that would amend the Senate bill to conform to the House bill’s language.
The bills would also require the Virginia Racing Commission to authorize an additional 600 historical horse racing terminals each time a local referendum held by an eligible host city is approved, with the total limited to 2,500 new machines statewide.
The session wraps up March 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.