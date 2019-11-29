ABINGDON, Va. — It may take more than two years, according to Washington County Administrator Jason Berry, before the Washington County Courthouse sees a reconstruction and expansion.
“That’s the million-dollar question,” Berry said, now that a referendum to move the court functions was defeated in the Nov. 5 election.
Voters soundly said they did not want the courts moved to a vacant Kmart, instead opting to keep functions atop Courthouse Hill, where the first courthouse at that site was built in 1779 at the center of Abingdon.
Now, Berry said, the Courthouse Committee should soon meet again in January or February and work with town of Abingdon officials on what steps can be taken to improve the county courthouse facilities.
“The issue is space, and the issue is security,” Berry said. “As for construction, you’re probably not doing anything until late 2021. And if something stalls us, it may be early 2022.”
The Courthouse Committee, according to Berry, should include town officials like the town manager and mayor plus an independent attorney, chief judge of the circuit court, commonwealth’s attorney, clerk of the court and two members of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.
Built in the late 1860s, with some later additions, the current courthouse has other challenges.
“And we have a parking situation, too,” Berry said. “And I don’t know where we can put parking.”
Abingdon Town Police Chief Tony Sullivan suggests courthouse patrons could park on Valley Street. Abingdon Town Council, meanwhile, passed a resolution stating that the town is willing to work on parking issues with county officials.
When it comes to parking, Berry said, “That’s the one we’re going to really think out of the box on.”
Now, Berry said, county and town officials have met and shook hands on trying to find a solution to the courthouse issues.
Abingdon Mayor Wayne Craig in turn, has said that he wants to throw a victory party in celebration of how the courthouse has been saved during the election.
A new study on how to expand the courthouse is likely to be completed, Berry said, to update an engineering study in 2016 that proposed solutions to the courthouse issues concerning space, parking and security.
At present, Berry could not give an estimate on how much it would cost to fix the courthouse problems, though he did point to the 2016 study, with an estimated price tag of $23.9 million, though that did not include parking issues.
“I think the costs are going to be higher than the 2016 study,” Berry said.
And likely, Berry said, that money will have to be borrowed by the county.
The current courthouse has about 48,000 square feet — far less than what is required by Virginia Supreme Court standards, Berry said.
“We’re looking at renovating existing space — and work with the town, obviously — and the Historic Preservation Review Board,” Berry said. “From my perspective, I think our No. 1 priority is space and security at that moment.”
