A Coeburn man will serve about three years in prison and face 15 years of probation after pleading guilty in an elder abuse case, according to a news release from the Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Danny Ray Kiser, 55, pleaded guilty last week in Wise County Circuit Court to abuse of an incapacitated adult, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release states.

He was sentenced to 16 years in prison with 13 years and four months suspended. After Kiser leaves prison, he will be on probation for 15 years, according to the release.

The case stems from a July 2019 investigation by the Coeburn Police Department and Wise County Adult Protective Services into reported elder abuse at a Coeburn residence, the release states.

After speaking with Kiser outside of the home on July 3, officials entered the residence to find an 86-year-old woman lying unclothed on the floor with a rug covering her from the waist down, the release states. The woman was covered in her own feces and had open sores on her body caused by immobility and lying in her own excrement, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Kiser told police the victim was his mother and had been in the situation for several weeks, the release states.

He did not try to obtain any medical assistance for his mother, even though he was her only care provider, the release states.

Authorities say scheduled narcotics and drug paraphernalia were also found at the residence.

Kiser is currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

