WISE, Va. — A Coeburn man was sentenced for domestic violence-related charges in Wise County Circuit Court on Thursday, according to a news release from the Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.
Gary Lyle Hudson, 57, was scheduled to face a jury trial on Thursday for strangulation, destruction of property and preventing a victim from calling emergency services, but entered into an Alford plea before the trial began and the court sentenced him to seven years of incarceration with six years suspended, the release states. An Alford plea means the means the defendant does not admit guilt, but acknowledges there is sufficient evidence that a jury or judge would find him guilty.
Hudson will serve one year in custody of the Virginia Department of Corrections.
On an evening in June 2019, Hudson was at a home in Coeburn with his girlfriend and became intoxicated, according to prosecutors. He then attacked the victim by hitting her in the face and choking her against her will, the release states. In addition to attacking the victim, he was accused of destroying an internet modem and throwing the victim’s cell phone into the woods to prevent her from contacting emergency services.
When Wise County Sheriff’s Department officers responded the following day, they saw marks around the victim’s neck and bruises on her entire body, according to the release.
Hudson remains at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield.
