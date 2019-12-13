WISE, Va. — A Coeburn man was convicted of murder in Wise County Circuit Court today for the death of his 7-week-old baby, according to a news release from the Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.
Nicholas Logan Plaster, 22, entered an Alford plea and faces up to 40 years in prison, the release states. An Alford plea means the means the defendant does not admit guilt, but acknowledges there is sufficient evidence that a jury or judge would find him guilty.
The baby was brought unresponsive to the Mountain View Hospital in Norton on June 4 and pronounced death, according to authorities. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke determined the baby died from head trauma, the release states.
Plaster admitted in an interview with Wise County Sheriff’s Department investigators that he dropped the baby multiple times while he got up to feed her during the night, according to the release.
Plaster’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 3.
