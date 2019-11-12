As snow falls in the Mountain Empire on Tuesday morning, a number of area schools have announced delays and closures. 

Bristol Virginia Public Schools: 2-hour delay

Northeast State Community College: Delayed schedule — Administrative offices open at 10 a.m., classes begin at 10:30 a.m.

Scott County Public Schools: Closed

Sullivan County Public Schools: 2-hour delay

Virginia Highlands Community College: Snow Schedule

Washington County, Va. Public Schools: Closed

Last updated 8:00 a.m. 

