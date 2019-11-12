As snow falls in the Mountain Empire on Tuesday morning, a number of area schools have announced delays and closures.
Bristol Virginia Public Schools: 2-hour delay
Northeast State Community College: Delayed schedule — Administrative offices open at 10 a.m., classes begin at 10:30 a.m.
Scott County Public Schools: Closed
Sullivan County Public Schools: 2-hour delay
Virginia Highlands Community College: Snow Schedule
Washington County, Va. Public Schools: Closed
Last updated 8:00 a.m.
