Due to inclement weather and slick conditions this morning, several area schools are operating on delayed schedules.

Bristol Virginia Public Schools: 2-hour delay

Russell County Schools: 2-hour delay

Scott County Schools: 2-hour delay

Southwest Virginia Community College: 2-hour delay

Smyth County Schools: Closed

Virginia Highlands Community College: Operating on a snow schedule

Washington County, Virginia Schools: 2-hour delay

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

