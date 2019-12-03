With snowfall in the Mountain Empire, a number of area schools are operating on a delayed schedule Tuesday.

Russell County schools — 2-hour delay

Scott County schools — 2-hour delay

Southwest Virginia Community College — 2-hour delay

Smyth County schools — 2-hour delay

Washington County, Virginia schools — 2-hour delay

Last updated: 6:50 a.m. 

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments