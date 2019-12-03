With snowfall in the Mountain Empire, a number of area schools are operating on a delayed schedule Tuesday.
Russell County schools — 2-hour delay
Scott County schools — 2-hour delay
Southwest Virginia Community College — 2-hour delay
Smyth County schools — 2-hour delay
Washington County, Virginia schools — 2-hour delay
Last updated: 6:50 a.m.
