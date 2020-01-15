BRISTOL, Va. — Dozens of civic and business leaders toured Dharma Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday, the first and only time guests will be allowed to see the production facilities of the new CBD and THC-A oil products company.
Dharma, which received its pharmaceutical processor permit from the Virginia Board of Pharmacy on Tuesday, is located inside the former JCPenney at the vacant Bristol Mall.
“It looks like a totally different place from the last time I was here,” said Bristol Virginia Mayor Neal Osborne, who thanked Dharma officials for their efforts to transform the mall space.
Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, welcomed guests for a ribbon-cutting inside the employee entrance at Dharma. Three founders, Chief Operating Officer Jack Page, Chief Executive Officer Shanna Berry and Chief Pharmacy Officer Michael Johnson, introduced themselves to the community. All three executives are from Southwest Virginia.
Rhinehart shared that she grew up behind the mall site, which was once a horse farm. Now, she said, part of the old mall has been transformed into Dharma, which officials said is a highly secure facility. She thanked Dharma for investing in Bristol.
Dharma’s goal is to change the way people view medical cannabis products, said Berry, who gave a presentation on the company’s programs. She noted that the substances have a taboo.
“We’re more concerned about what comes in than what goes out,” said Berry, referring to security at Dharma.
Berry added that the products made at Dharma may help with the region’s opioid epidemic as fewer people seek opioids.
Several security officers observed visitors as they toured the facility Wednesday. Cellphones, cameras and recording devices were not permitted in the production rooms, where no plants had yet been introduced.
Page told visitors that even employees are not allowed in certain areas of the facility. Employees must stay in designated areas. There will be no crossover.
Inside the production area, large container rooms will house plants. One room will be used as a nursery while others will be used as flowering rooms. Page noted that lights inside the rooms will be adjusted depending on growing needs. A third phase in the production area is known as the mother phase, which Page said will be used for larger plants.
Next, the plants will move to the drying room and then to the extraction room, where CO2 is used to extract oil from the plants, Page said. This allows Dharma to extract the necessary cannabinoids from the plants, which will be used to develop products.
Then, Dharma has a packaging room and a quarantine room, which is where products will be stored while a portion of each batch of products is tested.
Once open, which is expected in the summer, guests will only have access to the dispensary portion of Dharma, but Page explained that customers must have proper identification to enter at all.
Page said Dharma is currently fully staffed for what is now needed, including administrative and growing employees. Other employees will be hired as the company opens.
Page said Dharma, if necessary, will be able to move equipment and furniture.
If approved this year by the Virginia General Assembly, a casino is also planned for the mall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.