Bristol has found its new marketing director in former Bristol Motor Speedway employee Christopher Perrin.
Discover Bristol announced Perrin will begin his new leadership role with the organization Wednesday. Discover Bristol is the marketing arm for both Bristol, Virginia, and Bristol, Tennessee, and is a division of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.
Perrin is passionate about promoting the region.
"As a lifelong loyal Bristolian, I'm thrilled to be leading the Discover Bristol team," he stated in a news release. "My family loves Bristol and both my wife and I have volunteered over the years for numerous organizations that promote Bristol. I look forward to working with all of our partners to showcase our incredible assets."
Perrin has a strong background in marketing having spent the last 15 years of his career at Bristol Motor Speedway. His experience and expertise include brand management, project management, promotion development and social media management, media and public relations as well as strategic thinking, according to the release. He earned his MBA with a focus in marketing from King University and has a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Lees-McRae College in North Carolina.
“Tourism is a significant economic driver in Bristol and across the region, so this was an important decision and one that will carry great significance for our entire community," Beth Rhinehart, president & CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. "Christopher is a loyal and passionate Bristolian who understands the incredible assets Bristol has to market. On behalf of the entire community, we are thrilled to have Christopher lead the tourism marketing effort to strategically market Bristol to visitors and to have him join our team of professionals.”
