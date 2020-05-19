DAMASCUS, Va. - A Chilhowie man was charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer following a pursuit Monday evening involving multiple law enforcement agencies, according to a news release from the Damascus Police Department.
At around 5 p.m. Monday, the department was alerted to a white Chevrolet pickup truck sitting in the lane of travel on Government Road, the release states. Officers then saw the truck leave at a high speed, passing through a stop sign at the intersection of Government Road and North Beaver Dam Avenue.
The vehicle then traveled on Jeb Stuart Highway and did not stop for signals from the officers, the police department said. The truck eventually reached Interstate 81 and traveled northbound.
On the interstate, a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Glade Spring Police Department officer tried to use stop sticks, but the officers reported that the driver swerved toward them while they attempted to deploy the devices, the release states.
The truck came to a stop when Virginia State Police used a pit maneuver close to the Smyth County line, the Damascus Police Department said.
Taylor Wayne Trail, 23, of Chilhowie, was identified in the release as the pickup’s driver.
He is now being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond and has been charged with of driving under the influence 1st offense, felony eluding police and refusal to submit to a blood test, according to the release.
Additionally, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Glade Spring Police Department have each charged Trail with attempted capital murder of a police officer in connection with the reported swerving toward officers, the release states.
