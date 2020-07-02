BRISTOL, Tenn. — Back hoes digging through piles of orange earth, broken concrete and brick fragments show that while development of nearly an entire block of Shelby Street in downtown Bristol has slowed, it has not stopped amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city of Bristol, Tennessee and local developer A.G. Commercial are still working to make the ambitious Seven14 commercial and residential development a reality, but the original development agreement is being completely unwound and tax incentives are now on the table.
The goal is still to have a 60,000-square-foot, three-floor mixed-use building that will house a grocery store, restaurants and offices on the ground floor and loft apartments on the top two floors. However, a roughly $1 million property sale agreement as well as a $2 million tax-increment financing deal are on the agenda for Bristol Tennessee City Council’s Tuesday night meeting.
Under the purchase and sale agreement, A.G. Commercial would pay roughly $1 million to the city to acquire nearly an entire block along Shelby Street. About half of that price is to cover the expected cost of the demolition the city hired Taff & Frye to complete. If the cost of that work exceeds $505,000, the developer will pay the city the difference. If it is less than that number, the city will pay the developer the difference. The other half would cover other miscellaneous costs incurred by the city related to the property and project.
This differs from the original plan under which the land would have been transferred to the developer by the city’s Industrial Development Board, but the developer would owe $225,000 to the city. That debt would be forgiven if A.G. Commercial hit certain performance based measures.
Additionally, Tom Anderson, director of economic development for the city, said under the new purchase and sale agreement, the developer would also assume some of the work the city was originally supposed to do. The city has already completed demolition, which involved tearing down the former Coyne Textile and Bristol Products buildings, and is currently engaged in site preparation work.
As part of the original development agreement though, the city would have built a 170-space parking lot where half the spaces would be public parking and the other half leased to A.G. Commercial for their tenants. However, under the new sale agreement, it would be up to A.G. Commercial to build the parking lot.
J.J. Gillenwater, a partner of A.G. Commercial, did not respond to a request for more information about A.G. Commercial’s plans for the parking lot.
The $2 million TIF agreement is also a turn of events. Initially, A.G. Commercial did not seek any tax incentives for the project, despite it being in a redevelopment district and eligible for tax-increment financing. The original development agreement between the city and the developers states that A.G. Commercial would receive no tax incentives for the project.
According to a TIF application from the developer to Bristol Housing, formerly the Bristol Tennessee Housing & Redevelopment Authority, A.G. Commercial applied June 18 for $2.5 million in TIF incentives for the project. The application, which the Bristol Herald Courier acquired through an open records request, also shows that the developers estimate the project will cost $16.5 million to complete, with construction expected to account for $14 million.
A study A.G. Commercial commissioned that was conducted by Blackburn, Childers & Steagall, an accounting and consulting firm, states that with “the TIF estimated cashflow is positive $106,850. Without the TIF, the estimated cash flow is negative $59,000.”
A news release from A.G. Commercial states that some of the TIF funds would be used for Federal Emergency Management Agency required flood proofing.
At its June 24 meeting, the Bristol Housing Board of Commissioners held a hearing on the TIF request and then approved a resolution for a $2 million TIF incentive agreement. However, the TIF agreement must be approved by Bristol Tennessee City Council and the Sullivan County Commission before it can become final.
Bristol Tennessee City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Slater Community Center at 325 McDowell St. If council approves the TIF agreement, it will go before the County Commission.
