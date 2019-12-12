BRISTOL, Va. — Freezing rain could affect the local area early Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS forecasts a chance of freezing rain before 3 a.m. Friday and a chance of rain or freezing rain between 3 a.m and 4 a.m. Rain is likely after 4 a.m. NWS predicts a 70% chance of precipitation tonight and early Friday morning. Little or no ice accumulation is expected.

A 90% chance of rain is predicted for Friday, with temperatures rising to a high near 48.

Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 47, but temperatures will drop to a low of around 31 tonight, according to NWS.

