The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now discouraging gatherings of 50 people or more in the U.S. for the next two months in response to the growth of the coronavirus throughout the country. Organizers of such events--whether individuals or organizations--should cancel or postpone them, the CDC said.
“Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities,” the CDC said in a statement Sunday. “Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals.”
Even smaller events should only be held if attendees can follow the CDC instructions for hand cleanliness, maintaining social distance and protecting people who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
The updated guidelines “do not apply to the day to day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses,” the statement said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.