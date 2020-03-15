The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now discouraging gatherings of 50 people or more in the U.S. for the next two months in response to the growth of the coronavirus throughout the country. Organizers of such events--whether individuals or organizations--should cancel or postpone them, the CDC said.

“Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities,” the CDC said in a statement Sunday. “Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals.”

Even smaller events should only be held if attendees can follow the CDC instructions for hand cleanliness, maintaining social distance and protecting people who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. 

The updated guidelines “do not apply to the day to day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses,” the statement said.

