CASTLEWOOD, Va. - A Castlewood man has been identified as the motorist who died in a fatal single-vehicle crash in Russell County Monday.

Gary D. Fraley, 79, succumbed to injuries from a crash Monday morning on Copper Ridge Road, just south of Route 58, according to a Virginia State Police news release.

A Chevrolet pickup truck ran off the right ride of the road and hit a parked Ford pickup that was unoccupied, the release states.

Fraley, who was the driver of the Chevrolet, was taken to the Russell County Medical Center, where authorities said he died from his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, state police said.

The crash is still under investigation.

