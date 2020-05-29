BRISTOL, Va. — In its first year of operation, taxes from a proposed casino at the former Bristol Mall could offset most Bristol, Virginia revenues lost since the mall’s decline and ultimate closing, City Manager Randy Eads said Friday.
A resolution approved Friday by City Council estimates the city has lost $2.5 million annually since the mall on Gate City Highway began losing anchor tenants and other businesses in 2014. It closed in 2017.
The proposed $300 million Hard Rock Bristol Casino Resort project is forecast to generate between $15 million to $20 million annually in new city tax revenues, including meals, lodging, real estate, sales, admission and other established revenue streams, in addition to the city’s share of new gaming tax revenues.
“That [$2.5 million] includes the reduction in real estate taxes because, at one point the mall was assessed at $20 million, and it’s the loss of local taxes we received from there like meals taxes and loss of state sales tax,” Eads said.
Bristol is one of five financially challenged Virginia cities allowed to host a casino under a new state law, if approved by voters in November.
The mall’s decline began around 2011-12, when some businesses left following the national recession. J.C. Penney was the first anchor store to fall, closing in May 2014 as part of the parent company closing more than 30 under-performing stores. Belk closed both mall locations in 2015 and moved into a new store at The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee. Sears closed its store and auto center in 2017 and the final few tenants all closed mall stores later that year.
Meeting in called session Friday morning, City Council took just five minutes to amend its resolution approved Tuesday adding H.R. Bristol, LLC to its list of preferred operators, including Hard Rock International of Florida, The United Company and Par Ventures of Bristol, Virginia.
H.R. Bristol, LLC is a new limited liability company chartered Tuesday that would serve as the operator of the proposed Hard Rock Bristol Casino Resort. Its members include the other three partner organizations.
“Based on conversations I’ve had with the state Lottery Board and other officials, we feel its best that we add H.R. Bristol, LLC to the resolution to make sure we have all of the entities involved with the casino operation in the resolution,” Eads told the council prior to its vote.
The resolution is to be submitted to the Virginia Lottery Board on Monday for review. If approved, the city can then petition Circuit Court to order the referendum vote.
