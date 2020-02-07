Crooked Road 1 file

Earl Neikirk/Bristol Herald Courier - The Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Va.

The Carter Family Fold has cancelled their show featuring Hollow Ground this Saturday.

"The program for Saturday, February 8 th , 2020, at 7:30 p.m.,at the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia featuring Hollow Ground has been cancelled due to an abundance of concern for our visitors and volunteers," according to a press release. "The unusual weather forecasted and the flooding that has already occured has made roads and our parking areas dangerous."

The show cancellation is one of many events that have been postponed due to the continued heavy rains in the region.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments