BRISTOL, Va. — A proposed new reduction to BVU Authority’s electric rates could result in the second lowest residential rates in Virginia.
On Friday, the authority’s board voted 4-0, with one member absent, to ask its power provider, the Tennessee Valley Authority, to approve its fifth rate reduction in just over two years. If approved, it would save the benchmark residential customer — using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month —$1.30 off their monthly bill or about $15 annually, according to Chris Hall, key accounts, rates and contracts manager.
“This is the smallest rate cut we’ve implemented, but all five of our rate cuts combined take about $4.8 million out of our annual revenue, which means we’re operating at about 90% of the revenue we were two years ago,” Hall said.
It could go into effect March 1.
That benchmark consumer currently pays a $108.15 monthly bill, but that is scheduled to decrease to $105.65 after Jan. 1, when a different rate reduction goes into place. If approved by TVA, the fifth reduction would bring that bill down to $104.35, which would be the second lowest in Virginia behind only Harrisonburg Electric Commission rates, according to figures compiled by the Office of the Virginia Attorney General.
The median rate across Virginia is $124.62 for a 1,000-kilowatt hour consumer in Franklin, and the highest rate is $152.21 monthly charged by Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, according to the state listing.
While the example focuses on residential customers, the reduction will be across all levels of commercial and industrial customers.
“Our mission says we will provide safe, reliable, affordable power to our customers,” Hall said. “What better service can we do, as a public power model, than to be more cost-effective than most investor-owned utilities are able to do?”
Board member and Bristol Virginia City Councilman Kevin Mumpower urged authority officials to promote the lower rates, because that could assist economic development efforts.
“From an economic development standpoint, we get to be a catalyst for the community that we can attract businesses and attract industry to this area. Oftentimes, utilities are one of, if not the, largest operating expenses,” Hall said. “We’re making decisions to help make our community be more competitive.”
BVU implemented three electric rate reductions between October 2017 and December 2018 — totaling more than $3.5 million — due in part to savings related to selling off its former telecommunications division, Hall said.
The reduction, effective next month, is a pass-through of savings after BVU signed a long-term agreement to continue buying power from TVA. The proposed next cut is due primarily to more efficient electrical operations within BVU, Hall said.
In other matters, the board approved seeking a $7.8 million loan from Virginia Resources Authority to fund the first round of improvements to the city’s aging sewer system. The loan is expected to be finalized and work begin in January, Division Manager Phillip King said.
