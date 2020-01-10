BRISTOL, Va. — BVU Authority is poised to begin work soon on the first phase of a $36 million upgrade of its sanitary sewer system.
On Friday, authority officials closed on a $7.8 million interest-free loan through the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
The first phase includes two separate projects in two areas. It includes replacing and upgrading 4,487 feet of sewer lines along Commonwealth Avenue and along Little Creek from near Shearer’s Foods to Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the Euclid Avenue Shopping Center. Thomas Construction, of Johnson City, was the low bidder for the $2.98 million project.
The other project is upgrading 9,819 feet of sewer line along East Valley and West Valley drives, Meadow Drive, part of Long Crescent Drive, Poplar and Oakview streets. Boring Contractors Inc., of Abingdon, was the low bidder at $3.27 million.
Work on both is expected to begin next month and continue for the next nine months, according to BVU President and CEO Don Bowman.
“BVU is responsible for the sewer collection system in the city of Bristol [Virginia] and, like any asset, infrastructure wears out,” Bowman said. “This infrastructure has reached the end of its life. The Little Creek project is very vulnerable because it’s next to a waterway that feeds into Boone Lake and eventually part of the Tennessee River system. And it’s essential to support employers such as Shearer’s. It’s an investment we’re making to keep our system up to state and federal standards and to protect the waterways.”
The first project is partially in response to an issue BVU had in 2014, when sewer lines became plugged and untreated sewage escaped into Little Creek through a manhole. About 3,000 fish were killed and BVU was cited by the Department of Environmental Quality.
“These projects are part of a multiphase, multiyear project that is part of the overall BVU sewer system rehab. We had the issue that killed about 3,000 fish, and this is a partial response to that,” said Phillip King, BVU’s manager of water and wastewater operations. “We also received a [DEQ] consent order for the entire system for the overflows we had at Beaver Creek. We’ve experienced eight overflows since August 2018.”
The existing 8-inch diameter Little Creek lines were installed about 1947. It is to be replaced with 18-inch diameter line and includes replacing 29 manholes. The 8-inch Beaver Creek lines were installed in 1953 and are to be replaced with larger 10-inch lines along with replacing 31 manholes, King said.
Motorists can expect some traffic impacts on Commonwealth Avenue between Spurgeon Lane and the Shearer’s plant off Commonwealth Avenue Extension when work is occurring in those areas, King said. Other portions of that project will occur away from most city streets.
The Beaver Creek basin project includes work along West Valley and East Valley drives — which connect neighborhoods and Virginia High School to Lee Highway.
“Those residential areas of Oakview, Poplar and Meadow Drive, those residents can expect to see traffic impacts over the next seven to eight months,” King said. “We’ll be digging and replacing along East Valley and West Valley. But we want to minimize the impact to residents, so where the heaviest traffic is at Lee Highway we’re going to slip-line 563 feet. That means we’ll keep the old line in place; we put a cloth inside the old line, expand it, add resin, the cloth hardens, and it creates a new interior for the sewer line.”
This project is needed because that portion of the system has the worst incidence of stormwater entering the sewer system — water that BVU then pays to treat at the sewer plant it jointly owns with Bristol, Tennessee, King said.
“To prevent stormwater from entering our system, these projects were chosen to recapture capacity for the entire city,” King said. “And it benefits everyone in the Beaver Creek basin, which is the largest portion of our customer base.”
Debt to fund this work is not expected to prompt major rate increases, Bowman said.
“We don’t believe so. The board approved a rate increase in 2015 for seed money to pay for all the engineering and design. Now those expenses are falling off and will be replaced with this. The loans stretch it out. I think we have cash flow but I’d say, if we do anything, it might be in the 3% to 5% range.”
BVU has been working with Shearer’s regarding potential impacts and plans to go door-to-door with residents in impacted areas to notify them of any potential traffic changes and parking restrictions.
Work is to occur during the day, during “normal business hours,” according to Chris Hall, BVU’s key accounts, rates and contracts manager.
“We’ll be sure we keep everybody in the loop. I think the highest impact is probably going to be along Commonwealth [Avenue] between North Bristol and where you turn to go to Randolph,” Hall said.
A third project is expected to start in spring 2021.
“The total cost of the rehab throughout 2029, for seven total construction projects, is estimated at $36 million,” King said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.