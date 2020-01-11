BVU's power outage map shows nearly 2,000 customers are currently without power in Bristol and Washington County.
Spokesperson Chris Hall said storms knocked out power in 12 general areas. He could not estimate how many customers are without power or when it will return. He said several trees fell in the storm.
