BRISTOL, Tenn. — Reaction to the news that Bristol, Tennessee, officials are taking a more aggressive stance on parking enforcement was mixed among downtown business owners Tuesday, with one saying it’s necessary but not enough, another saying it makes the city seem unfriendly and one saying it likely won’t affect him.
The city has put new signs across downtown Bristol that state: “By parking in timed spaces, you consent to your tires being chalked for parking enforcement.” The move to time more spaces and more aggressively enforce parking between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday is based on recommendations from a downtown development study the city commissioned.
The signs are specifically a response to a recent decision in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit Court that chalking tires qualifies as a search under the Fourth Amendment.
William King Jr., the owner of Wm. King Clothiers, said he’s glad the city is taking parking enforcement more seriously, but it isn’t enough to fix the parking issues downtown.
“Eventually, we are going to need a parking garage in downtown Bristol, or people won’t shop downtown. People get frustrated, and they go to The Pinnacle for shopping, dining or a movie,” King said.
He said too many employees of downtown businesses are taking up needed parking spaces that could be used by customers.
Valentina Rose, who owns Valentina’s Designs & Alterations on Sixth Street, said increased enforcement doesn’t fix the loss of parking spaces on Sixth Street caused by the city’s installation last month of an outdoor dining strip. She said no business on the street wants the dining strip, but everyone wants the nine lost parking spaces, and the city needs to remedy that situation.
Rob Pilk, owner of Mountain Empire Comics, said most of his customers aren’t in his store for two hours or longer, so the new emphasis on parking enforcement isn’t a big deal for him.
However, Trevor Leonard, owner of The Answer on Sixth Street, said he opposes the signs because he believes it makes the city appear to be unfriendly to new visitors. He also said it penalizes downtown residents who may not have anywhere else to park nearby during the day.
“I think these signs are unhelpful,” Leonard said. “I want people to stay downtown, I don’t want them to leave.”
City Manager Bill Sorah said the city has to enforce parking somehow to ensure there is open parking downtown, and chalking tires provides a low-cost option.
City Attorney Danielle Smith said the language on the signs is based on signs other cities have put up in response to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit Court decision in the Taylor v. City of Saginaw lawsuit that governments chalking car tires is a search under the Fourth Amendment.
However, just days later, the three judges clarified that, though chalking is a search, it is not necessarily a violation of the Fourth Amendment, as other exceptions justifying searches may apply.
The fine on parking tickets in Bristol, Tennessee, is $16.
Tara Musick, director of the city’s finance department, said the tickets are enforced. For a number of years, she said the city has sent unpaid parking tickets and citations to a collection agency. From July 2018 to June 2019, the city made $17,805 from parking tickets issued throughout the city, Musick said.