BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Following a spike last year in school bus crash-related injuries in the Mountain Empire, school and law enforcement officials are preparing the hundreds of area school buses for the start of classes this month.
Preliminary data from the 2018-19 school year revealed that 11 people were injured in school bus crashes in the counties and cities of Southwest Virginia, according to information provided by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
There were a total of seven bus crashes in Southwest Virginia, including three in Washington County, two in Bristol and one each in Smyth and Tazewell counties.
Since 2016, Washington County has had the most crashes and most injuries, data reveals. There have been 15 crashes and 18 injuries, according to the DMV.
One of the crashes in Washington County involved a bus from Giles County that crashed on Interstate 81 near Abingdon while en route to a band competition in Bristol. Eight of the 30 students from Narrows High School complained of minor injuries, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The 40-year-old driver was charged with following too closely after the bus crashed into the back of a tank truck.
Another Washington County bus crash occurred on March 19, when a truck crashed into a bus on Nordyke Road, injuring one student and the truck’s driver.
“Our buses go through a safety inspection at the bus garage every 40 to 45 days of operation, using guidelines set up by the [Department of Education],” Washington County School Superintendent Brian Ratliff told the Bristol Herald Courier.
During the summer, each bus goes through a more intense safety inspection, along with updating the Virginia State Inspection sticker, he said.
“We are down to the last six to eight buses and the summer safety inspections will be done,” Ratliff said.
Washington County has 135 buses, including spare buses and extra trip buses. The county owns all of its buses.
Of the districts in Southwest Virginia, the city of Norton and Dickenson County had the fewest crashes. Norton had a crash in 2016 and Dickenson County had a crash in 2018, neither involving injuries.
Although the DMV reports there were two bus crashes in Bristol, Virginia, the school system’s director of facilities and logistics said there were no crashes in the city.
William Buckles said the district considers anything less than $1,500 in damages and no injuries as an incident rather than a crash.
“Bristol Virginia Public Schools continues to conduct safety meetings and review routes to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” Buckles said.
The city currently owns and operates 21 buses, Buckles said. All the drivers are required to take state Department of Education training.
“All of our buses have gone through DOE inspection requirements and Virginia State Inspections,” Buckles said. “We continue to perform 45-day inspections throughout the school year.”
In addition, Buckles said all buses are inspected each day before drivers leave for their routes. There are also two full-time mechanics in the city that correct any work order request such as an odd noise, headlights or windshield wiper issues.
“All our buses have gone through an extensive cleaning and are ready to start the new school year,” Buckles said.
In Tennessee, Bristol Tennessee City School buses were involved in four crashes last year and Sullivan County responded to six crashes, according to information provided by the city schools and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Rebecca Craddock, spokeswoman for city schools in Bristol, Tennessee, said the district contracts with Holston Buses, which has 17 routes. The city also owns and operates buses for seven routes.
Two of the Sullivan County crashes occurred on the same day — April 24.
Capt. Andy Seabolt said the first wreck was reported shortly before 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Church Road and Mill Creek Road. The second crash was called in about 30 minutes later at the intersection of Buck Hollow Road and Beech Forest Road. Children were on both buses, but no injuries were reported, Seabolt said.
Sullivan County currently has 119 bus routes. Of those, Student Services Supervisor Bill Miller said 98 of them are contracted with three independent bus owners. Sullivan County owns the buses for the remaining 21 routes, he said.
Currently, Sullivan County’s contractors include Central Buses Inc. of Blountville, C&S Transit Inc. of Kingsport and S&R Buses Inc. of Kingsport.
To get buses ready for the new school year, Trooper Robert Wills with the Tennessee Highway Patrol inspected buses at the Central bus garage in Blountville on Wednesday.
“It’s a level one inspection that we do on a commercial vehicle as well,” said Sgt. Nathan Hall, THP’s public information officer for the Fall Branch District. “There’s just a few extra things that we check on these buses.”
Wills and one other individual inspect buses throughout Northeast Tennessee.
On Wednesday, he checked everything from the defroster and the horn to tires and the emergency exit.
“The emergency exit has to be labeled on the outside of the bus,” Hall said as he viewed a 2003 bus.
An emergency exit is required to be on the outside of the bus, but it can’t be opened from the outside.
Buses built since 2005 are required to have a child reminder alarm, which is a system that reminds drivers to check the bus for students who are left behind. The alarm sounds if a driver doesn’t walk to the back of the bus. Newer buses are also required to have a back-up beeper.
The most common issue found during an inspection is a bulb in need of replacement, Wills said. Typically, he noted, issues found during an inspection can be quickly fixed. He said it’s not common to find issues that would result in a failed inspection.
Although mechanical issues can cause crashes or other safety issues, driver error is also a common concern, Hall said.
“Biggest threat, people blowing the stop arm,” Hall said. “That puts the child at risk.”
When the red or amber lights illuminate, Hall said other drivers are required to slow down and stop. Wills inspects the stop arms to make sure they operate correctly.
In addition to inspecting buses, Wills teaches in-service training every year for bus drivers. One thing they learn is if a bus is in a crash, the driver should keep the students on board, unless there is a fire.
“Keep the kids on the bus,” Hall said. “Don’t let them off in the middle of the road.”
Tennessee and Virginia bus drivers are required to obtain a commercial driving license with an S endorsement before operating a bus, officials said.