BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee Essential Services is experience a “widespread power outage,” the utility said this morning.
“Crews have been dispatched and are working as quickly as possible to restore services,” BTES wrote in a post on its Facebook page.
A transmission line failure near South Holston Dam is to blame for the outage, the utility wrote in a Facebook message to the Bristol Herald Courier.
BTES said it has not yet determined the cause of the transmission line issue because it has been working to restore power to customers.
“This caused us to lose four substations. We lost Shelby Street and King College Substation because of a fault inside the substations. We have been working to isolate the fault and we have most of our customers back on. We still don't know the causes for the three different faults,” the utility said. “We will start the investigation phase as soon as all of our customers are back on.”
