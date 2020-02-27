BRISTOL, Tenn. — While Tom Sisk was still Bristol Tennessee director of schools, four complaints were filed against him by staff members, three accusing him of making one racist remark and one saying they heard two racist comments.
The Bristol Tennessee Board of Education accepted Sisk’s resignation at a called meeting Tuesday in a buyout of his contract that netted him $76,000 in severance pay. The resignation came after concerns were raised earlier this month about his academic credentials, he holds a doctorate in the study of coins from an online, unaccredited university, and his use of the title “doctor.”
The complaints, filed Feb. 13-17 with the district’s human resources department, were obtained by the Bristol Herald Courier through an open records request. The complaints, made by employees whose names were redacted, referred to remarks they said Sisk made on Dec. 18 and Jan. 16.
The remarks were called “insensitive,” “offensive,” and one referred to them as “corrosive thinking.”
Three complaints state that on Dec. 18, Sisk said: “We don’t have to do it. All we have to do is pay taxes, stay white, and die” in reference to whether the school system had to participate in a proposed program that could affect the curriculum.
Another complaint claims that on Jan. 16, Sisk complained about bids coming in for a project to repair the roof of Tennessee High School, which was budgeted for $95,000. According to the complaint, Sisk said: “I’m not paying more than $95,000 for this job. I’ll go to Montgomery County (Alabama) and hire a pick-up load of Mexicans, bring them back and put them up in a hotel for two weeks before I pay more...”
Gloria Sweet-Love, president of the Tennessee Conference of the NAACP, said Thursday that like the employees who filed complaints against Sisk, she was appalled by the comments attributed to him.
She added that it’s her hope people of conscience in the “Bristol – Tri City area and around the nation who are aware of the inner thoughts of Mr. Sisk will make sure that his statements are known to any potential employers.”
Nelson Pyle, chairman of the Bristol Tennessee Board of Education, said he did not think he should comment on the complaints due to a non-disparagement clause in the severance agreement with Sisk.
Chris McCarty, the board of education’s attorney, said the board originally asked the firm he works for, Lewis Thomason, to conduct an investigation into the concerns about Sisk’s doctorate and the internal complaints. The probe was put on hold after he was contacted by Sisk’s lawyer early last week about negotiating a buyout. The investigation was not completed and Sisk signed the severance agreement Feb. 19.
This is not the first time Sisk has been accused of racism. While he was superintendent of Limestone County Schools in Alabama, Sisk and the county school board were accused of racist hiring and firing practices by the Alabama Conference of the NAACP and members of the Limestone County community.
Benard Simelton, president of the Alabama Conference of the NAACP, said he wasn’t surprised by the Bristol complaints because they are in line with the way Sisk treated African American principals in Limestone County.
“I think both statements exemplify what the NAACP thought his character was when he was superintendent of Limestone County,” Simelton said.
He added that Bristol school officials were quick to sever ties with Sisk, but he’s not sure why Limestone County never did.
Wilbert Woodruff, president of the Limestone County branch of the NAACP, said he was not aware of any racist statements made by Sisk while he was in Limestone County, but he also wasn’t surprised by the statements attributed to him.
Woodruff and Simelton pointed to the firing of two black principals in the district in 2012 and 2018 as evidence of bias on the parts of Sisk and the Limestone County board.
Sisk was not immediately available for comment about the Bristol complaints Thursday.
Previously, he told the Bristol Herald Courier the NAACP’s accusations of racism in Alabama weren’t based in fact. He said that Limestone County Schools had more diverse employees under his direction and as evidence pointed to a commendation the school system received during the last school year from the Alabama Association of School Boards for its efforts to recruit future teachers, particularly teachers of color and male teachers, from the existing student population.
