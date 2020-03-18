BRISTOL, Tenn. — Before she agreed to step back into the role of interim director of schools for Bristol, Tennessee, Annette Tudor requested a raise, saying she now faced the additional challenge of “working to regain the trust of our community,” school system emails reveal.
The Bristol Tennessee Board of Education officially appointed Tudor as interim at a called meeting Feb. 25, during which it also accepted the resignation of former Director of Schools Tom Sisk in a buyout of his contract that netted him more than $76,000 in severance pay.
His resignation came after concerns were raised about his academic credentials — he holds a doctorate in the study of coins from an online, unaccredited university — and his use of the title “doctor.” Four school system employees also accused Sisk of making racist remarks during his brief tenure.
From July through October 2019, Tudor served as interim director following the departure of longtime Director Gary Lilly.
In emails acquired by the Bristol Herald Courier through a records request, there was a Feb. 21 exchange between Tudor and board Chairman Nelson Pyle in which Tudor said serving as interim in the coming months would be very different than her last stint in that role.
“The climate is vastly different and I anticipate the demands of the interim position will be significantly increased due to the added challenge of working to regain the trust of our community,” Tudor said in the email.
She added that she would need additional assistance within the district to continue fulfilling her duties as coordinator of curriculum and secondary education. But she said she’d accept the role if the Board of Education ensured she got the extra assistance and raised her annual salary to $135,000, which was Sisk’s base salary. Tudor’s yearly salary as coordinator of curriculum and secondary education was $111,090 plus a $600 car allowance.
Pyle responded the same day, saying he had no problem increasing Tudor’s salary, and he was sure she would get the additional help she requested.
“I believe you are the one person in our system that can pull us all together,” Pyle said in the email.
Pyle told the Bristol Herald Courier he did not formally ask other board members whether they wanted Tudor to serve as interim, but he had a sense that they would. Offering the position to Tudor before the Feb. 21 meeting allowed the board to avoid the embarrassment of her turning it down during a public meeting, he said.
He added that the raise will only apply while she serves as interim director and is only slightly more than what she was paid the last time she filled the role.
Emails show board Vice Chairman Jim Butcher supported the appointment and raise, and the remaining three board members thanked Pyle for making the offer.
Prior to the Feb. 25 meeting and the vote to appoint Tudor interim director of schools, the BTCS website stated that Tudor was interim.
Rebecca Craddock, communications coordinator for BTCS, previously told the Herald Courier that she was working on the webpage in advance of the board meeting, and it was not meant to be viewable until after the official decision was made. She said the board was not involved in the decision to change the webpage, and she did not know for sure that Tudor would be named interim director at that time.
Pyle said, to his knowledge, he and other members of the board did not inform Craddock of their plan to appoint Tudor.
