As the helicopter approached the parking lot of the Boys & Girls Club in Bristol, Tennessee, on Tuesday night, a few orange cones — set up to keep families from the landing zone — blew across the pavement.
Once on the ground, children and their parents quickly rushed to the side of the Wings Air Rescue helicopter, which joined the 2019 National Night Out event. The chopper’s crew members, from Marion, Virginia, said they could only spend a short amount of time in Bristol before returning home for another National Night Out event in Smyth County.
But during their time at the Bristol Tennessee Police Department’s event, the crew had a chance to show off the cool gadgets inside the helicopter and talk to the children about their jobs.
Police Lt. Brian Hess, who helped spearhead the annual event, said the department also brought in the Fire Department and paramedics, as well as local military personnel and a bounce house. Hess said the department also handed out school supplies and pizza.
Sgt. Matt Cousins brought his K-9 to meet the children, including 1-year-old Turner Gollehon of Bristol. It was the boy’s first opportunity to see inside a police car.
Cousins said he was impressed with the large turnout Tuesday.
National Night Out, which was also held in Bristol, Virginia, and in other communities in the Mountain Empire and across the nation, enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement, while fostering a true sense of community, according to information provided by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department. The ultimate goal is to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.
Bristol Virginia Police Department Crime Prevention Specialist Nicole Slagle said she currently has 13 neighborhood watch groups in the city, where four block parties were held Tuesday. Events were held at the community services center at Sapling Grove, Monarch Place, Ridgecrest Town Apartments and the Solar Hill neighborhood.
“National Night Out is a nationwide celebration of neighborhood watch,” said Slagle, adding that Target, the main sponsor, provides funding and gifts for the events.
Slagle said the neighborhood watch groups remain active in the city, reporting suspicious activities and crime.
“They’re calling and giving me very good, specific information,” Slagle said. “They talk to our police officers. They are very comfortable approaching us.”
With neighborhood watch groups, the Police Department remains proactive instead of reactive, she said. Slagle added that if criminals discover a neighborhood watch is active, they go elsewhere.