JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A Bristol, Tennessee woman in prison on convictions of abuse and kidnapping in what’s been called one of the most heinous cases in Sullivan County’s history could be denied parole for 10 years.
Evangeline Combs, and her husband, Joseph, took a girl, Esther, from an Indiana orphanage but never legally adopted her.
Esther Combs, who later changed her name to Elsa, testified in February 2000 that the couple locked her in the basement, hung her with rope, twisted the skin on her arm with pliers until it peeled off and sliced her arm with the lid from a metal can, among many other gruesome acts. A forensic examination revealed 410 scars on her body.
The case drew national attention.
Evangeline Combs, 70, appeared for her initial parole hearing Thursday by video from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning, Tennessee. She’s served nearly 21 years of her 65-year sentence on especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated child abuse convictions.
Joseph Combs was the pastor of the defunct Emmanuel Baptist Church on Weaver Pike in Bristol and was convicted on rape, kidnapping and aggravated abuse charges. He died in prison.
Gay Gregson, a member of the Tennessee Board of Parole, voted to deny Combs’ parole during the hearing and recommended her next parole review be set for 2029. The other board members will vote to reach a final decision in the next couple of weeks.
Police began investigating when Elsa, who was then 19, was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment after she attempted to commit suicide by drinking antifreeze.
Elsa Garcia, 41, testified during the hearing to oppose Combs’ parole.
“I’ve worked very hard at healing and raising my daughter even though I still deal with pain, scars and nightmares,” Garcia said. “The possibility of her getting out has brought back the fear and pain she put me through all those years ago. By letting her out, it will take the safety and sanity away that I have, that I work so hard to maintain.”
Garcia pleaded that her “freedom and peace” not be taken away. If Combs is released, she’s afraid she’ll try to find her because she helped get her convicted, she said.
“She might’ve broken me, but my daughter put me back together because I was able to break the cycle of abuse and raise her the way I should have been raised,” Garcia said. “Yes, I still have scars and pain and nightmares, but she didn’t win. I survived. … She lost. She tried to break me. She broke my body, but didn’t break me because I survived.”
Former Sullivan County District Attorney General Greeley Wells, current District Attorney General Barry Staubus and retired Bristol Tennessee Police Department Lt. Debbie Richmond opposed Combs’ early release from prison. Wells and Staubus prosecuted the case together, and Richmond was the lead detective on the case.
Wells pointed out that the abuse took place from the time Elsa was 3 months old until she was 19.
“This lady [Combs] should not be released on the public at any time until she has served every day of the sentence that she was given,” Wells said.
Garcia, Staubus said, had never been to school or to a doctor or dentist. She didn’t know how to read or write. She was kept in the basement as a servant and knew nothing about the world, he said.
“Evangeline Combs inflicted not only physical injuries, but mental, emotional and psychological injuries,” Staubus said. “Elsa, as strong as she has been and as much as she has worked toward recovery, she’ll never fully recover from what this woman did.”
Elsa was burned, cut and beaten. Her bones were broken and her teeth were knocked out only to be jammed back in, Staubus said. Elsa’s first childhood memory was being strapped in a high chair and thrown down a set of stairs, he said.
Staubus said it’s ironic that Combs currently trains dogs while in prison “because she treated the dog in the prison far better than she ever treated Elsa. Because of the seriousness and because of the tortuous nature and just pure evil of the actions, she should never be released. The seriousness demands justice, that she dies in prison.”
Richmond, who sat beside Garcia and comforted her during the hearing, testified that Garcia received messages from Combs asking that she speak positively about her during the hearing.
“Mrs. Combs has not expressed any remorse, has never admitted her abuse and she has a debt to repay to the community and the victim,” Richmond said. “Respectfully, I request the parole board deny Mrs. Combs’ parole.”
Combs had little to say during the hearing.
“When my court case was started in 2000, I pled not guilty, and I stand by that plea,” she said. “I give this case over to the parole board, and that is your decision — whether you want to let me out. I just want to thank you for this time; for hearing what I have to say.”
Gregson described the facts of the case that she read “like a nightmare” and commended Garcia for testifying.
